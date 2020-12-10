In response to the open letter from Bruce DeLoria, Tillamook. (Headlight Herald 12-2-20) It is sad that Mr. DeLoria considers elected government officials as being ‘God-like” and above criticism by their subjects.
While I do not have a dog in the fight, that is, I am neither a member of the Chamber of Commerce nor a local business owner, I do applaud the Chamber of Commerce for what they do in support of our local businesses.
I am of the opinion that Governor Brown has overstepped her authority as governor by shutting down businesses throughout Oregon. Tillamook County businesses are in crisis because of the governor’s shutdown. Many may never reopen. Our government has elected to sacrifice local businesses, rather than seek a reasonable solution to the Covid-19 pandemic.
I remind Mr. DeLoria that this is a republic in which we elect a president, members of congress, a governor, state and local officials to represent WE THE PEOPLE. They work for us. WE are their boss. Not as you see it.
You are responsible as a citizen of our republic to care for yourself, to reach logical decisions for your own welfare and the welfare of your family. If that means to isolate yourself and have no contact with anyone else, that should be your decision, not the governor’s.
-Carey Jackson Huckaba, Netarts
