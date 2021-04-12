I am writing in regard to the March 2 Guest Column by Robin Kostrikin. The gist of this rant, as I understand it, is that the scientific, clinical, and public health community, and especially Dr. Anthony Fauci are part of a diabolical scheme to foist unproven and unsafe vaccines on the American people. Additionally, they are suppressing the availability of safe, effective, proven, and inexpensive treatments. I counted 23 statements of “facts” made. These statements are either flat-out untrue, irrelevant, or taken so far out of context as to be misleading/meaningless. I obviously cannot address all of these statements in 500 words, but I will address a few of the most critical in the current covid-19 context:
1. Ivermectin is not a “miracle” cure, at least not for covid-19. It is very efficacious as an anti-parasitic drug (not versus any known virus infection). There is a tenuous scientific rationale for it in covid-19, but it is unproven. The clinical data on this drug in covid-19 is weak at best. https://www.covid19treatmentguidelines.nih.gov/antiviral-therapy/ivermectin/. The maker of Ivermectin (Merck) has put out a statement that there is “no evidence for efficacy in covid-19.”
2. Hydroxychloroquine (referred to as HCQ in the column), although originally touted as a “miracle” drug, has been proven in multiple controlled, scientifically credible studies to be ineffective vs covid-19 at any stage of the disease.
3. Kary Mullis developed in 1983 the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1993. I do not know when he was supposed to have said “it was not to be used for clinical diagnosis”. That may have been an appropriate statement at some early date in the development and validation of this technique. It is certainly an incorrect statement in 2020, and has been for many years, as there are many clinical tests using PCR, especially in infectious disease.
4. She infers in that same sentence that Mullis said “Dr. Fauci was a fraud.” I am very skeptical that Mullis ever said such a thing. Certainly it was not said in the context of Fauci’s work on covid-19, as Mullis died in August, 2019
5. I do not know the people cited by her as “well-respected sources” on covid-19, but American Frontline Doctors is certainly not a well–respected source.
6.-23. Etc.
However, I must agree with the concluding statement made by Ms. Kostrikin. She advises, “Trust, but verify. Do your own independent research to make informed decisions.” Inherent in that advice, especially when dealing with complex and emotionally-charged subjects, is to obtain information from credible sources.
I do not know Ms. Kostrikin’s scientific, clinical, or public health credentials. When someone addresses complex subjects in a Guest Column it would be helpful if the Editor of the Headlight Herald provided the author’s credentials in the subject matter. Providing the forum of a “Guest Column” infers that the Editor has done due diligence, and the Editor thinks the views of the author are of value.
-Gene Johnson, Pacific City
