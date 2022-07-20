In the letter, Mr Benneth claims that somehow when a property becomes a Short Term Rental, it no longer meets the “low density single-family residential development” definition, despite being the exact same property with the exact same limits on occupancy, parking, construction, etc.
I would like to know what has magically changed, and for that matter, am curious to know how he can tell the difference between a Short Term Rental, Long Term Rental, and Full time residence as he drives by.
As for the Tillamook County Land Use Ordinance quoted as per what is a “Motel”, this wording hasn’t changed since 1981, rather well before Short Term Rentals were even a thing, let alone cell phones, and the Internet. Perhaps the County didn’t have a looking glass to predict what the future might bring? I’m sure Uber isn’t mentioned in most Cities taxi definitions from that era.
As per Mr Benneth’s comment about “Investment Syndicates” buying properties to offer up as Short Term Rentals, I would direct him to the Counties own ownership list for Unincorporated Tillamook County which clearly shows the vast majority of said properties are owned not by scary Big Corporations, but by individual families and citizens just like himself, who through the ability to rent out their second home, are able to afford a place to bring their own families and friends to enjoy on the Oregon Coast.
Pete Stone
Nedonna Beach
