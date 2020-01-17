Perhaps this is a time when county residents should consider repealing the Transient Lodging Tax ordinance and constant Tourism promotion. Many thousands of dollars are spent encouraging visitors to come to the county. The TLT has given a boost to local economies and now is perhaps a time to repeal it. Remember, every day, county tax monies are spent encouraging more visitors...every minute, every day.
David Graves
