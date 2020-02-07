This is in reply to Mr. David Graves letter to the Editor (1/15/20). I find it interesting that Mr. Graves states in his letter, “The transient Lodging Tax (TLT) has given a boost to local economies and now is perhaps a time to repeal it. Remember, everyday, county tax monies are spent encouraging more visitors … every minute, everyday.”
This is very confusing to me, TLT money boost the economies, but now it is time to stop boosting Tillamook economy by repealing TLT?
I am pretty sure the many businesses in Tillamook County (not to mention the jobs that would be lost) would not agree.
Understand this is Tillamook County tax money, but this money is not paid by Tillamook County residents. It is paid by tourist visiting Tillamook County.
I would like to share a few facts concerning the TLT tag money collected.
Tourists pay a 11.8 % Lodging Tax in Tillamook County. 1/8% of this tax goes to the State of Oregon. The remaining 10% goes to Tillamook County. 70% of the tax collected goes for tourist related facilities and promotion. The remaining 30% goes for Tillamook County roads.
In the last year TLT money collected was $4,415,000 paid by tourists. 30 percent of this amount was paid to our Tillamook County Road Dept. That amount was $1,324,000.
In addition, since January 20, 2014 the TLT tax has brought in $19,100,000 dollars into our local economy. It is also estimated the tourist spent $240 million in 2018 alone.
I might suggest you read the article on page 7 (1-15-20) Headlight Herald entitled off season tourism promotion grants available. This is to help businesses during the off season. This is the City of Manzanita. Next read the article on page 8 (1-15-20) in the same issue, “Plans, projects for 2020 Garibaldi,” it states the City of Garibaldi starts 2020 with initiating its new improved Tourism Commission, first meeting in February.
In closing, I think most people in Tillamook County realize hour important TLT Tax dollars are for our economy.
So I think the next time you see a tourist in our little piece of heaven, God has blessed us with, tell them, thank you for coming and sharing their hard earned dollars with us, and come visit us again.
Mr. Graves, have you ever gone on vacation?
Barbara Rodriguez
Tillamook and Oceanside
