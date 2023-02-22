Do you remember when we had free speech? The Bill of Rights, an amendment to our constitution, guarantees free speech. The governments definition of free speech is “Freedom of speech is the right of a person to articulate opinions and ideas without interference or retaliation from the government,” and The Supreme Court has interpreted “speech” and “press” broadly as covering not only talking, writing, and printing, but also broadcasting, using the Internet, and other forms of expression.
There are 4 limits to free speech: obscenity, child pornography, defamation, incitement to violence and true threats of violence. Even in those categories, there are tests that have to be met in order for the speech to be illegal.
So then WHY? Why do we put up with censorship? Why have we accepted “misinformation” as a reason to obliterate all information on any or all subjects. One prominent scientist said during a trial - “Misinformation IS free speech”, and it IS -using the above definitions of free speech -Today the term “misinformation” does not mean misinformation. It means “does not conform to the current political doctrine”. How about an opinion? Can you express your opinion? Not today, if it does not conform to the current meme. Do you really think that someone “way above” in the government has your best interest at heart and only wants you to hear the “truth” told to you by the government, the corporations, the bankers, big pharma?
There is an entire industry today spending millions to suppress free speech. See Mike Benz, a former state Department diplomat involved in US foreign policy on international communications. Bitchute.
