If you are having a rough time with the isolation caused by covid, higher grocery bills, higher gas bills, world problems and you are feeling the aches and pains that seem to come with the aging process, I suggest that you take some time off to get over to the YMCA for Gentle Yoga classes to help you to completely relax and recharge your mental and physical batteries.
Gentle Yoga classes are designed to help the mind and body to completely relax. The exercises are performed while standing, sitting and or lying on a mat (YMCA provided). II you are handicapped, you can perform the exercises while comfortably seated. There are no extreme contortions involved with the body movements. There are no weights or external devices used. Just you and your body.
Gentle Yoga exercises relax the muscles and joints throughout your body while you practice deep breathing and finish with you going into the most wonderful relaxation state that is possible for any/all to experience.
A major hurdle to overcome is to quiet the ever rambling mind by focusing on deep breathing; it does take time and practice. The teacher will frequently remind you to focus on deep breathing throughout the session to fill the body with nourishing oxygen and as you release your breath, it will help you to gently relax.
When you are lying on the mat and feeling mentally and physically relaxed, the mind stops racing and the body almost seems to melt into the mat. You may even fall asleep (I usually do).
It may take a few sessions to reach the fully relaxed mental and physical state, but the mental and physical benefits are definitely worth the effort.
Make it the best gift that you can give to yourself.;
Joseph Gluzinski’ a very contented 87 year old Gentle Yoga fan.
Joseph Gluzinski
Tillamook
