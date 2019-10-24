Tiffiny Mitchell has not done the will of the people despite what her supporters say. In 2014, our district voted over 2 to 1 on Measure 88 which would’ve granted illegal aliens driver licenses.
In 2019, Representative Mitchell was a sponsor of the bill 2015 that granted drivers licenses to illegals. This bill passed, despite what Mitchell’s constituents voted down 5 years earlier.
The majority of the jobs in Mitchell’s district depend on fishing and forestry. Yet, she was a staunch support of a bill that would have put many of our neighbors in that industry out of work. Even a local union begged her to not support it. She claimed to be for the workers.
I would urge my fellow HD 32 residents to look past the letter D next to her name. Ask yourself if she really represents your values. If there is even a question in your mind, please sign the petition to recall. At the very least, we can keep her accountable to the voters in our district. Recall Tiffiny.
Shelly Solum
Astoria
