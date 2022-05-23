In late February I filed a recall of all eligible members of Nestucca Valley School Board. I did this after four years of trying to advocate for more transparency and better communication with the public, and arguing from a more conservative view point then was being voiced by the school board members. At the time I was working with several parents in the district that were beyond frustrated with the school’s lack of educational service and concern for parent concerns.
In general, the pattern of the last four years of Nestucca Valley School District board members was to vote unanimously for all policies presented by Superintendent Wharton, often through consent agenda. Consent agenda means that the board members do not read policies out loud or discussion in public. I often raised concerns over controversial policies such as “comprehensive health education” (which includes various gender teaching) and policies based on Critical Race Theory such as the current “suicide prevention” policies (suggests that non-“whites” are at greater risk for suicide solely based on their skin color). Sometimes board members privately shared my concerns and promised to send policies to policy committee before passing, but did not do so and passed the policies unanimously at the next meeting. In a few instances these policies were not made available to the public before passing and were passed when the agenda assigned them to be on first readings. Although, the district has improved in its timely posting of meetings, minutes, and agendas they still are very lacking in their transparency or response to viewpoint diversity.
Subsequently, the behavior of the Nestucca Valley School District board members did not improve after the COVID shutdowns, nor in the most part since I filed the recall. While the board did “allow” COVID vaccine exemptions for part-time employees and volunteers for spring, they did so without officially changing their policies via public meeting vote. They are also set to approve a 21% increase to the salary of Superintendent Wharton with an additional 36% increase of the monetary value of her benefits for 2022-23, while awarding teachers about half that percent increase in salary.
Below is the list of reasons on the recall petition. The board members that remain on the board that are being recalled are Diane Boisa, Bill Hagerty, and Shane Stuart. Signatures of registered voters of Nestucca Valley School District are due on May 23, 2022. Feel free to contact me, April Bailey, at abaileyfaith@hotmail.com if you would like to sign these petitions.
1. Refusing to publicly hold the Superintendent of Nestucca Valley School District accountable for numerous acts of harmful behavior towards students, staff, volunteers, and the public including, but not limited to imposing masking and COVID-19 vaccination requirements (disallowing exemptions to volunteers and part-time employees) that supersede the rules of Oregon and rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court.
2.Refusing to consistently “educate the children residing in the district” through unnecessary school closures or providing promised services (internet) to supplement some enrolled students’ education during Comprehensive District Learning.
3.Appointing Linda Fielder to the Nestucca Valley School District over a more qualified parent candidate.
4.Refusing to allow the public to attend school board meetings in person due to COVID-19, but allowing other public events on school campuses.
5. Overall lack of transparency to the public, and rejection of constituents’ concerns over the governance of Nestucca Valley School District.
April Bailey
South Tillamook County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.