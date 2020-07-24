Of the people who voted, nearly 60 percent were in favor of removing Paul Daniels from the Garibaldi City Council. That is impressive, despite the Mayor Rigg’s attempt to sway voters’ opinion in her letter to the newspaper.
For approximately two years, a coalition of citizens have been bringing their concerns to City Hall regarding the city’s corrupt activities, only to be offensively referred to as a “gang” and “troublemakers”. These are citizens who take the time to participate in city government processes, not an easy thing to do. The mayor’s reaction to these citizens’ staunch efforts has been first to ignore them, then to placate them, and then to give them distasteful labels.
This recall should give the mayor pause. She should realize that her constituents are watching and reacting to the corruption in her mist. They are making their voices heard, and she should at last start to listen. Now is the time for the mayor, not to sit by idly and allow the status quo, but to take charge and clean house.
With this recall, there exists two vacancies on the City Council. By the year’s end, there will be two more. Voters will make their voices heard again.
Starr Popplewell
Garibaldi
