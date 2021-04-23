I am the former Executive Director of NCRD. I still do a little temporary work for NCD as a private contractor, but I write as a private citizen.
John (Jack) Bloom served as board chair during my four years there. Over the years I have served as executive for five different boards, and Jack Bloom is at the top of the list for his vast knowledge, skills, experience, integrity, and dedication to NCRD. During Jack’s tenure as board chair, NCRD completed restoration of the performing arts center; the addition of an ADA restroom; restoration of Rex Champ Field; complete remodel of the Fitness Center and community center rooms; completely new upper parking lot; four pickleball courts; adding emergency child care in the Youth Center; construction now underway of ADA restrooms and a lobby for the performing arts center; passing the operations levy with a 71% “yes” vote; and many others. Most recently Jack was instrumental in helping to secure the funding needed to replace the 90 year old swimming pool, (a goal for the past 20 years!) and the construction plans are already in progress. The new pool will be completely ADA accessible, a huge improvement over the old pool.
Jack’s professional experience is always immediately evident, which includes serving as a Navy helicopter pilot, banker, and many high level positions within the Defense Department. As just one example, he served as Senior Watch Officer for the Chief of Naval Operations.
In smaller communities people tend to decide to run for board positions for a variety of reasons. The most dangerous reason is having a personal agenda, or a desire for public grandstanding, rather than the long term health and mission of the organization in question.
I have had quite a few experiences with Jack’s opponent and I have yet to see evidence of the kinds of professional experience or temperament that, in my professional opinion, would serve NCRD well.
The next two years will be critical as work gets started on the new swimming pool. Please vote to continue NCRD’s success, and re-elect Jack Bloom.
-David Wiegan, Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.