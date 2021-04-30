In these trying days of Covid a random act of kindness seems like a miracle. We experienced one yesterday. My husband and I went to the garden shop at Fred Meyer to buy two bags of potting soil so heavy we knew that us old people couldn’t lift them. We looked for help but a clerk hanging baskets brushed us off. The cashier said she would be most willing to, but we would have to wait a bit until her replacement arrived. We went to try to lift them ourselves when a young woman saw our problem and quickly put them on our wagon. We thanked her and waited in the long line to pay, wondering how we would get them in the car. As we were trying, the same woman seemingly waiting for us, came over and loaded them in the car. This is the kindness that makes our community special.
-Eileen Bucklin, Tillamook
