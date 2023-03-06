The Tillamook County Commission is going through a process designed to reduce impacts from people who rent their homes for other families to vacation, called Short Term Rentals (STRs). While the terminology is new, STRs have been part of Oregon beach vacations for 100+ years. It is how most of us were introduced to the beautiful beaches of Oregon, we stayed in a home owned by someone else.
Tillamook County is somewhat unique as a vacation destination because most accommodations for tourists are not large resorts or hotels, they are small family owned places. This is the backbone of tourism in Tillamook County.
Tourism is critical to the survival and prosperity for most local businesses. Whether you work for an appliance store, furniture store, sell home made goods, grocery stores, farmer’s markets, visitors centers like the cheese factory, construction, repair services, county government, or even more directly in the tourism business like cleaning or repairs, STRs are the backbone of this economy.
I have suggested to the County Commission in letters and emails that PRIOR to making any decision to further restrict STRs (they are already controlled, taxed, and monitored by the County), they owe it to the residents and property owners of Tillamook County to study and explain the actual current and future impact to taxes and services the new draft ordinances will create.
In other words, what is this going to cost the residents and property owners? We all know nothing is really free. Currently the County receives millions of dollars of taxes a year through STRs (through direct fees, higher property taxes, and income taxes). If these tax dollars go away or future growth is severely limited, the County Commissioners will either need to raise taxes for all residents or cut services. There is no other option.
The Tillamook County Commissioners owe it to their constituents to tell us before they make new laws and ordinances that will potentially significantly impact our economy, what those impacts are going to be. Fewer jobs for sure, higher taxes? eliminating some services and if so, which services? As a community that benefits a great deal from tourism, when our elected leaders make new laws to reduce tourism and its economic benefit, I think we need to demand they give us complete and accurate information as to what the impacts are going to be.
This isn’t just about STR owners. The impacts of reduced tourism and tax collection impacts us all. The reduction in property rights impacts every home owner in Tillamook County. Placing new limits on what we can and cannot do with our property is something ever property owner in the County should be worried about. As property owners, we don’t want everything we do regulated, taxed, and then controlled. Retirees from Portland shouldn’t be calling the shots. No matter what your politics are, we at least deserve to know the economic impacts and budget plans before new ordinances are put in place.
