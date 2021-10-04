Here are a few questions to consider: Why are the hospitals telling people with COVID symptoms to go home, and if it gets worse, come to the hospital, thus, suppressing early treatment and the use of long-approved, FDA medications like hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, and azithromycin, which have reduced hospitalizations by over 80% in those who have used it early on. And why is the government now making it much more difficult to acquire these medications, which I have personally experienced?
And why are the following groups of people exempted from the government’s vaccine mandate, such as the entire U.S. Congress, all postal service employees, the Supreme Court, and most of the rest of the judiciary system, while the rest of us are being forced to undergo a grossly under-tested, potentially life-threatening, messenger RNA genetic therapy experiment, the largest medical experiment in human history? If the vaccine is such a “wonder drug,” why would these groups be exempt from taking it? Why would they even want to be exempt?
It’s enough to make you start thinking that the lockstep narrative we’re being force-fed by many medical authorities and most of the media, has exempted itself from the truth.
-Alan Kern, Garibaldi
