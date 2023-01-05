We called in an outage on the Dec 27 around noon time. We like to use the smart hub web site as not to bother the staff in the office. Did a status check around 3 pm and the case said power could be returned around 5pm. Did another status check. Power could be turned on around 9pm. Did another case status check at 10 pm. Power might be turned on around 9 pm (no change). Checked the outage map. Red circle in Tillamook had same status as our case. Then there was a large red message that indicated we could be without power overnight. Called into PUD 7am DEC 28. Had a discussion on the poor updates on SMART HUB. In a nutshell there are problems with updating the website. I asked for current status. “Power might be returned sometime around noon”. I went out and bought some ice. Got back by 8am filled up the cooler and you guess it the lights went on. A good ending.
I think some investigation needs to be done with regards to communication within the PUD organization. Along with how to improve updating the SMART HUB to make it SMARTER and ACCURATE.
