My personal history with the Tillamook County Library began in 1978. We learned the bookmobile would stop at our dairy farm every other week for 20 minutes. It was an amazing resource for a somewhat isolating lifestyle. The bookmobile librarian provided everything the county system had at that time. In the mid 1990s I was offered the opportunity to serve as Branch Lead Librarian in Manzanita. For many years I was part of and witness to the amazing breadth of service our system offers. The programs and offerings have grown as technology and our society has changed. As always, the books, plus the amazing volunteer Friends groups who make the branches possible, Story Hour, Computer access, internet, public meeting rooms, social interactions, offering help to all who walk through the door.
The Tillamook County Library System is an extremely positive and valuable community resource. Please vote YES to allow our library system to continue providing public access to information and so much more.
Charlotte Forster
Nehalem
