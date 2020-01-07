During the County Board of Commissioners’ meeting on December 9, it was pointed out that the Planning Commission had made a series of procedural errors in granting Facebook a waiver to conduct industrial drilling on a compact residential lot in Tierra Del Mar. Commissioner Yamamoto wasted no time in blithely excusing these errors by saying, “… well, they’re only volunteers.” And, they are and we all owe them our thanks for their service. But, by excusing the errors, Commissioner Yamamoto acknowledged they had occurred.
Yes, the Planning Commission is a volunteer group. But, the Planning Commission chair has been serving in this position for 22 years. Further, Counsel was present throughout the Planning Commission’s blundering process. The Planning Commission may be volunteers, but it makes decisions having a direct impact on our homes and their value, our neighborhoods and, in this case, our stewardship of Tillamook’s pristine shoreline. These should not be placed at risk through a flawed process.
Commissioner Yamamoto has acknowledged the Planning Commission erred in its conduct and decision-making process. He needs to make this right.
Ed Ruttledge
Tierra Del Mar
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.