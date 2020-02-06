It was an ordinary day in Tillamook, Oregon. I was on my way out of town and decided to go to Fred Meyers to pick up some groceries before coming home.
I had gotten all my grocery shopping done and headed to the public restroom to change my 1-year-old daughter. The store was packed with customers as well as the bathroom. I finally made it through all the traffic into the restroom and notice that the baby changing station is located right next to the entrance/exit of the public restroom’s door. So I squeezed my daughter and I into the restrooms corner where the changing station is located and started changing her.
As I’m changing my daughter I have women walking by me peaking over my shoulder. I even had a few women complain about how much room I was taking up and blocking the entrance/exit of this restroom. As this door is opening and closing consistently I noticed a man standing directly outside the women’s restroom watching me change my 1-year-old daughter with her privates exposed.
I felt angry, sad, scared, and complete lack of privacy not only for me but most importantly for my daughter. If us adults can have privacy while using the restroom, why can’t our children? There’s just as many woman predators out there as there are men.
I have contacted Tillamook Fred Meyers who explained to me there is nothing they can do about this issue. They posted a sign above the changing station reminding others to respect the area but that’s all that they could do. I then decided I needed to take further action, so I contacted Kroger corporate and have been writing them consistently only receiving 1 response.
I’ve also made Facebook pages with pictures of baby changing stations of places I have visited. Every place I have visited has the changing stations either next to the entrance/exit of public restroom a or right next to sinks and right on top of the garbages. These locations for these changing stations make no sense. Would you feel comfortable if your toilet was placed in one of these locations? I refuse to give up, I will fight for what is right for our babies.
As a parent I think we should make a restroom just for changing our littles. There’s just as many single father’s as there is mother’s out there and last, I recall there is no baby changing station in the men’s restroom. To be honest I never would have had any thought about this ongoing issue without this incident and it’s made me very aware.
I’m doing anything and everything I can to get this awareness out there. Please help me spread my story. I feel like I’ve hit a dead end and I’m sure I’m not the only parent who has gone through this or feels the same way I do. Eventually my goal is to stop the use of baby changing stations in public restrooms and move them to a more private area so our littles and us parents have some privacy without having to worry because we already do enough of that.
Heather Boisa
Hebo
