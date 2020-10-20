Four years ago Republican senators were adamant about NOT electing a supreme court justice in an election year. At the time it was about nine months out from the presidential election.
Sen. McConnell (KY) “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. Rarely does a Supreme Court vacancy occur in the final year of a presidential term … Given that we are in the midst of the presidential election process, we believe that the American people should seize the opportunity to weigh in.”
Sen. Lindsay Graham (SC) “If an opening comes in the last year of President Trump’s term, and the primary process has started, we’ll wait to the next election.” He charged the interviewer to hold him to those words.
Sen. Rubio (FL) “I don’t think we should be moving on a nominee in the last year of this president’s term - I would say that if it was a Republican president.”
Sen. Grassley (IA) “A lifetime appointment that could dramatically impact individual freedoms and change the direction of the court for at least a generation is too important to get bogged down in politics. The American people shouldn’t be denied a voice.”
Sen. Cotton (ARK) . “In a few short months, we will have a new president and new senators who can consider the next justice with the full faith of the people. Why would we cut off the national debate on the next justice? Why would we squelch the voice of the populace? Why would we deny the voters a chance to weigh in on the make-up of the Supreme Court?”
The circumstances are nearly the same, except we are days, not months, from this election. Even more reason for the newly elected or re-elected president AND the American people to choose. Are these Republican senators going to stick by their strongly held beliefs? Or are they going to “squelch the voice of the populace?” Do their words still ring true? Do they fear the outcome of the election? If they have faith in the way the government is being run, then I would think they would feel confident toward choosing a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ginsberg. Will you and I, the American people, have a chance to “weigh in” or will we be “denied a voice?” We shall soon see.
You can read comments from every Republican senator four years ago at this site: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1l3EX_JbwS_YXWCivGr5eOSWXXDs__1ep-AbPqoTPig0/edit
-Diane Colcord, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.