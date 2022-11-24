Nowadays we hear often that the Biden administration is responsible for the high price of gas at the pump. A review of the developments in the past eight months indicates this is not the case and that forces greater than even the US administration are at work. Russia, whose world export of oil in 2019 was $123 billion, invaded Ukraine unprovoked on February 24 of this year. In order not to become directly and militarily involved, the West—NATO with American leadership—imposed sanctions on oil (and other things) exported from Russia. These sanctions have been increased at various points along the way in the past months. In response Russia began selling more oil to China and India. Since those countries were further away than former customers in Western Europe, the price of oil increased, as did the price of gasoline at our pumps.
At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a full 75% of the American public supported sanctions on Russia—a majority of both Democrats and Republican--according to a Chatham House report on March 10, 2022. At the beginning of March a full 58% said US should continue support even with higher fuel and gas prices.
In the midst of all this, Saudi Arabia and the OPEC nations were requested to increase production of their oil supplies so as to replace some Russian oil and lower prices. They refused and instead cut production, opting to keep prices high for their own benefit and creating a complicated balance of power situation for the administration.
In addition to these international factors, major American oil companies have made dizzying profits. According to The Guardian of October 28, 2022, ExxonMile’s third quarter profit was 19.7 billion, Chevron’s 11.2 billion. Such amounts encouraged them to continue enriching themselves at the cost of consumers at the pump.
Now that the time has come to follow through on belt-tightening and face higher prices in support of Ukraine’s amazing defenses on the battle field, some people would like to decry the Biden administration Please let us be realistic. No administration, Democrat or Republican, could have dealt with this situation any more successfully than did Biden. In fact, if we have gasoline at $4 or $5/gallon now instead of, hypothetically, $7or $8, it is probably due to the fact that Biden has opened the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ease the burden of high prices for all of us. The alternative, as many Europeans fear, might be NATO boots on the ground or a catastrophic World War III. Please let us not use the issue as a political football in the short-sighted heat of the mid-term elections.
