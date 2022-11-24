Letters to editor

Nowadays we hear often that the Biden administration is responsible for the high price of gas at the pump. A review of the developments in the past eight months indicates this is not the case and that forces greater than even the US administration are at work. Russia, whose world export of oil in 2019 was $123 billion, invaded Ukraine unprovoked on February 24 of this year. In order not to become directly and militarily involved, the West—NATO with American leadership—imposed sanctions on oil (and other things) exported from Russia. These sanctions have been increased at various points along the way in the past months. In response Russia began selling more oil to China and India. Since those countries were further away than former customers in Western Europe, the price of oil increased, as did the price of gasoline at our pumps.

At the beginning of the war in Ukraine, a full 75% of the American public supported sanctions on Russia—a majority of both Democrats and Republican--according to a Chatham House report on March 10, 2022. At the beginning of March a full 58% said US should continue support even with higher fuel and gas prices.

