The United States Postal Service counts every single piece of mail every single day and always has.
The Postal Service knows where the mail is and where it is going. Billions of pieces of mail every day, and if there is a problem, the United States Postal Inspection Service makes sure problems are resolved.
If any letter sorting machines were not needed, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy should have tons and tons of data to support his decision making in this action, yet he offers non.
Multi millionaire Republican Trump donor Louis DeJoy claims no knowledge of who authorized the removal of letter sorting machines. He offers no reason other than himself saying that they are not needed.
I don’t think he is telling the truth. I don’t think he cares about service to America at all. He is first and foremost a capitalist.
When your medicine does not arrive in time, or if the cost of its delivery goes way up, or if you do not recieve mail at all because you live in a non-profitable rural area of America, like Tillamook County, you can thank Louis DeJoy for it and the Republican Party.
I urge any and all Republicans in Tillamook County to write back to this newspaper and tell all of us why you think destroying the United States Postal Service is a good idea.
Richard Teerman
Rockaway Beach
