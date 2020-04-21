I am appalled at what I read in the paper today. I am not saying it is not deserved but bias. Fred Mayer and Safeway have given $2 raises to their employees during this cv19.
Also city hall employees and other city employees get paid for being home. If they work it is only part time and they get full pay.
Is anyone in our county aware that those that protect and serve are not receiving any hazard pay. Police, sheriff and deputy sheriffs don’t get ANY. If they get cv19 serving our community they can borrow limited sick time.
Law enforcement deserves hazard pay, They are always on the line protecting our county. Other cities pay their Law enforcement hazard pay. They are not sitting at home safe and getting paid.
Please rethink priorities and give these officers what they are worth. They should not be exempt or ignored during this cv19 crisis. Please grant them hazard pay from day one, it is well deserved.
Tina McClure
Rockaway Beach
