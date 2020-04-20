Salutations Tillamook County. This letter to the editor is to clarify to Registered Tillamook County Voters that the title of the Headlight Herald news story Kruebbe suspends county commission race from April 7, 2020 may be misleading as the title itself does not convey my intent to inform the public that I suspended my campaign for the month of April only and not indefinitely as may be misrepresented or misinterpreted in the title.
Anyone not actually reading the story and my comments might have concluded that I dropped out of the race. That is not at all the case. It has rather been my intent to focus on the Covid-19 outbreak and related ongoing concerns, help those who need behavioral health and substance abuse concerns, and help govern Bay City. It is my hope that by May, things will ease up a bit and I will be able to recalibrate my campaign efforts. These are indeed difficult and trying times for everyone. The primary is in still in clear sight through the fog of confusion we are all trying to navigate the best we know how. Many of you may also be wondering why I switched from position #2 to Position # 1.
I evaluated a couple of things I was concerned about, one being the potential conflict of interest for me that Bay City Councilor David McCall and I were both running for position #2. As Mayor of Bay City, I thought this might create further tension and political backlash, of which I was already beginning to sense was the case and had been the case in my first year as Mayor. The other reason was that I simply don’t at all think that any candidate for a position this important run unopposed and be a shoo in for the job. That would not at all reflect what the public may consider to be fair and equitable or democratic for that matter. My candidacy for position #1 offers voters a choice, like my 2018 candidacy for Mayor of Bay City did for the registered voters of Bay City. It is my hope that registered voters take the necessary time to think very carefully about their choice for both of the County Commissioner positions. The candidates you elect will set a new tone and undoubtedly change the landscape of Tillamook County for the next 4 years.
Warmest Regards,
Christopher Kruebbe, Candidate for Tillamook County Commissioner Position #1
