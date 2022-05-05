The Local Veterans Service Office in Tillamook is available to assist about 2,500 county veterans, plus their dependents or widowed spouses, navigate the often confusing federal Department of Veterans Affairs to receive their benefits. They have assisted me with access to care at the Portland Veteran’s Hospital, and multiple other veterans I know, gain access to transportation to attend medical appointments. On one occasion they assisted a local veteran with middle of the night transport to the VA Hospital Emergency Room. The Veterans Service Office funding costs a homeowner in the county about $14 annually on a home valued at $200,000. The services they provide to rural community veterans are valuable, necessary and welcomed. Please vote yes to fund this office for another three years.
Marie Hanson
Rockaway Beach
