“An informed citizenry,” according to Thomas Jefferson, “is at the heart of a dynamic democracy.” And libraries are fundamental to an informed citizenry. I learned that lesson as a very young child and again when I launched my career as a librarian. The past few years have demonstrated the critical need for accurate, reliable information, and the Tillamook County Library is an essential source. With its branches throughout the county, it not only provides information in every modern format, but meeting rooms for discussions, free WiFi and computers to search for even more information and professional staff to assist. There are services geared to all ages, from story time and crafts for the very young to the bookmobile and curbside service for those of us who don’t get around as easily as we once did. If you’re inclined to be less serious in your information needs, there are movies and book club kits, or you can check out binoculars, ukuleles—even fishing poles. But to provide these services and more, the library needs its operating levy, which must be voted on and renewed every five years. This year’s levy is the same amount as it was in 2017, when it last passed, so taxes will not increase. Please join me in supporting the Tillamook County Library and vote yes on May 17.
Deborah Lincoln
Neskowin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.