Dear Tillamook County Residents,
I strongly urge you to support the Tillimook County Library System by voting for Measure 29- 64, the operating levy tax that funds our county library system. If this Measure doesn’t pass in May 2022, we will loose our libraries and all the resources they offer. As it is, Tillamook County can not afford to do this. We are a rural, poor county and this is one our most important resources that is available to all. It doesn’t matter if you are rich, poor, young, old, handicapped, tech savvy or not etc, the library offers free service to all. The mobile book vans reach the entire county, especially helpful for those with out resources to drive and get around. I can’t tell you how many times I have driven by the library when it’s closed, and cars with seniors, families and kids are in the parking lot using the wifi. We don’t have to drive to Portland to get resources not available in our county, the library will get them for us or as in my case help me figure out how to do it myself. Its been great to use the library programs when the grand kids visit - what a nice way to get them off their electronic screens and they enjoy it! Please support our county by voting YES for Measure 29-64.
Dianne Bloom
Nehalem
