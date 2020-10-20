Why have the community of Garibaldi taken our concerns to the Headlight. Herald? Because our Mayor, city manager and staff and 2 city council members have not addressed our concerns over the last year. We wanted a voice and we haven't gotten it. So, please bear with us as we try to regain our voice. You are our voice, so please bear with us for now, please be patient.
-Carolee North, Garibaldi
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.