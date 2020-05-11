David McCall cares deeply about community. In fact, he has served communities for over 25 years. Here in Tillamook he has turned solid waste management around, for the convenience of Tillamook residents and for the envronment. In fact, while recycling markets have gone through a period of worldwide turmoil, and many cities and counties have had to curtail their recycling programs, David and his team have expanded services to Tillamook County, with curbside pick up of recyclables. Tillamook County’s hazardous waste program brings in three times as much waste per capita as Portland or Seattle. Thanks to David’s leadership the Tillamook recycling program won the Recycler of the Year award from the Association of Oregon Recyclers! And, during this turmoil, David gets down and dirty with waste on a daily basis, working fulltime with his staff. In addition, David cares about planning for the future while working for the present. He has served communities around the world and has experienced how things can be done differently, gleaning the best of methods from around the globe. I believe his team at Solid Waste Management would agree that he values equity as well as process. He is a team player and would bring that to the County Commissioner position. This year there are two County Commissioner positions open and David is running for Position #2. Please join me in voting for McCall!
Andrea Goss
Tillamook
