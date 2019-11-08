How does this ban on plastic shopping bags even begin to make sense? When you see the list of types of bags that will still be allowed. Do you honestly think that those don’t also end up in the same places as the shopping bags? How did we function for so many years without plastic bags of any kind for so many years? And how ridiculous is it that we will now be charged when we use paper, when we currently ask for and get for free said bags. And have never been charged for them. Instead, we will be forced to buy the reusable type. I, for one, have been requesting paper bags almost every time I go to the store, and have been saving them to reuse. I will continue to do this until I start being charged. By then I will have quite a supply of reusable, recyclable bags.
Patricia Archambault
Tillamook
