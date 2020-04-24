During the second world war, the U. S. Government asked it’s citizens to grow something called a “Victory Garden’. That is, start a garden where you live and help to feed yourselves and others instead of depending on the farmers and the government to do so. It was a request that millions of Americans immediately proceeded to answer in a positive way and the home garden became a normal part of life. I
Today, most if not all of the food that is put on the table is purchased from the store. With the current situation and the loss of jobs and prices increasing, maybe it’s time to consider going back to providing for yourselves the foods that you are capable of growing.
You can start many vegetables from seed and save money or buy the started plants to grow tomatoes, carrots, lettuce, radishes, potatoes, beans, peas etc. You will be enjoying fresh, non sprayed, healthy vegetables at your meals. Another fringe benefit is that you will be doing something productive and mentally satisfying by getting out in the garden area where you will exercise, be out in the sun (we hope) and breath in the clean fresh air.
You can get all the information you need to start a garden on the internet, or from many of the books that are available.
Most vegetable seeds go directly into the ground, but here is how I start my tomato seeds.
Cut a piece of paper towel 2 inches square and fold it in half. Unfold the paper and place a single tomato seed in the center and close over. Wet seed and paper thoroughly and put in plastic baggie. Repeat for as many seeds as you want to start, then press all air out of baggie and seal. Place sealed baggie in a warm area (I put mine on top of the water heater). Check every day after two days. When you see the new growth (a little tail), take the piece if paper out (with seed inside) and plant about ½ inch deep in a growing pot and place in a warm, sunny area and watch it sprout. As it gets larger, you will need to acclimate it to the outdoors by periodically putting it outdoors for as hour or two a number of times daily until it can be outdoors constantly. When it has adjusted to the outdoors, plant it in the ground and water as necessary or plant in a very large pot. Over a period of time, blossoms will appear and they will become the tomatoes for your dining table. If you have young children, let them start a seed and take care of the plant, you will be opening their eyes to the miracle of life in a little seed.
Plant your own garden, the rewards are priceless.
Joseph Gluzinski
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.