The 1941 Forest Aquisitions Act says that state forests should be used for the greatest permanent value. Permanent means forever.
The State of Oregon owing communities a billion dollars for not allowing unregulated logging is wrong.
There is no forest mismanagement as Republican lawmakers claim.
In 1941, I am sure many Oregonians believed in the value of clean air, clean water and habitat protections along with logging.
The fate of our environment and our forests being determined by a single law suit in Linn County is also wrong.
Public education was in the forefront of thought then as it is now. Public education must continue to be considered a right. We must educate our children and grand children through Public Education and not with private for profit schools like Secretary of Education and multibillionaire Betsy DeVos wants to do, by allowing her wealthy friends to exploit American youth.
I believe that many of us have realized that sustainable yield is a myth taught to us, to lull us into complacency, while our forests are exploited and depleted.
As timber revenue to support public education has waned, we must all seek new sources of revenue to educate our children. What better place to find funding for education than from the National and International profitable corporations who call Oregon home, in name only for the tax breaks they recieve here?
We do not owe anyone the right to destroy our forests and environment in the name of public education.
Many of the corporations who do not want to fund education in Oregon, have recieved a 14 percent tax cut from Donald Trump and the Republican Party and some pay little if any taxes at all.
Republicans in Salem recently all voted “no” to fund education.
Richard Teerman
Rockaway Beach
