We live in a country that wants to throw people away. Would rather build luxury houses than affordable places. Look around the tents in the bushes and under bridges. This should not be a thing. Rather it be mental illness, drug abuse, or just misfortune they are people some of you people seems to forget that. We do better than some but have a ways to go. Maybe you should hire that “dirty person’ or maybe we need at least a job market for them. Everyone that wants to work should be able to, but yet personalities and ego get in the way we can’t have this person here, then where people are not disposable. Give people a chance maybe they will surprise you.
Sean Rea
Tillamook
