Mike Dill and I are publishing a citizens initiated community newsletter about PCJWSA-our water/sewer district and related issues. We’ve had positive feedback on our first issue which came out in August. Our focus is on water.
We believe we can be a model municipality and would like to see our water as one of the best on the coast. We hope to include other coastal watershed groups in the discussion, watchdog groups, other coastal municipalities and our public regulatory agencies, but our primary focus is to help inform people in our district.
We are beginning to do multiple water tests throughout the district, and would appreciate hearing from as many people as possible. We are trying to collect empirical data to be shared with our board, new manager and the community. Do you drink our water? If not, why not? How do you like the taste of our water, and how does it compare with other water you’ve had? Does it change over time=time of day, time of the year or location within the PCJWSA district?
If you would like to receive an electronic copy of our newsletter, please send an email to ppwaternews@gmail.com, or call Robin at 503-965-4557 and we will put you on our list. If you prefer to remain anonymous, we will keep your email address private and anything you share with us. We will have a hard copy at the PO, Community Center and Library. If you have any questions, feel free to contact us. We value your input and support.
