Letters to editor

Fellow business owners: Tillamook County tried to ram through a new business license on all rural businesses between Thanksgiving and Christmas as an “emergency”. It was called Ordinance 88.

The purpose of this license? To “make a list” of businesses and to fund the quasi-governmental Economic Development Council (EDC). This power grab would shut down the smallest family businesses and create red tape for the ones who can afford it, to keep one bureaucrat job. It is shockingly bad policy when it comes to economic development, which is why only one County even has a rural business license in Oregon (Curry).

1
1
0
0
0


Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Did you enjoy President Biden's State of the Union Address?

You voted: