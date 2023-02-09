Fellow business owners: Tillamook County tried to ram through a new business license on all rural businesses between Thanksgiving and Christmas as an “emergency”. It was called Ordinance 88.
The purpose of this license? To “make a list” of businesses and to fund the quasi-governmental Economic Development Council (EDC). This power grab would shut down the smallest family businesses and create red tape for the ones who can afford it, to keep one bureaucrat job. It is shockingly bad policy when it comes to economic development, which is why only one County even has a rural business license in Oregon (Curry).
Ord 88 is a nightmare for businesses. After a disastrous first public meeting in Pacific City Nov 30 filled with angry businesses, commissioners canceled the second public meeting and halted Ord 88.
However, commissioners are still pursuing a rural business license out of public view -- same idea, different name. At the Dec 19 EDC public meeting, they vowed to create a work group in January to revive and revise Ord 88.
The only way to defend ourselves against this County money grab is to organize ourselves into a unified voice for rural business.
We posted information on the license and the original language of Ord 88 on a website since the County is trying to hide it from theirs. Read it for yourself at: https://ruraltillamookbiz.wordpress.com
Geoffrey and Valerie Franklin,
Owners of Walnut Studiolo
