I attended the August Nestucca school board meeting on 8/11 along with about 30 other residents concerned about the mask mandate for school kids. There was testimony from those for and against the mandate. My position is that it should always be a matter of free choice but our governor doesn't feel that way. That's why it's a mandate taking our choice away. But...maybe parents really do have a choice. You see, if children aren't cooperative about wearing thier mask, there can be NO punitive action. No reprimand. No detention. No bullying! This directly from the literature put out by the OHA/OR dept. of Education:
"When students falter in consistently and correctly wearing a face covering, center grace and patience and reteach the expectation. Refrain from implementing consequences that deny access to instruction as a result of these challenges.
Schools and teams should continually provide instruction and positive reinforcement to help all students adapt to the changes in school facilities while ensuring punitive measures are not the methodology to remind, motivate and reinforce healthy practices.
In the case that a student or family chooses not to wear a face covering for reasons other than medical need or disability, schools should follow district processes to determine how to respond keeping in mind both the responsibility for health and safety and the student’s need to access education."
If parents do not believe in masking, stand up for what you believe. It's a 50/50 split between those who mask and those who don't. Parents should be making the health decisions for their children. Not the government.
-Brenda Charter, Beaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.