Always in times of crisis, you see the best in people and, let’s face it, the worst.
There are those who reach out their hand and those who pull up the ladder … those who buy 1,000 rolls of toilet paper and those who leave a few.
This pandemic does not spare. There are not thoughts and prayers to send out to a specific group as we thank God in the same breath that it is not us. No one is safe, which makes empathy changed somehow. This frightens me.
There are contradictions everywhere. There are those urging health and humanity over economy and those protesting against protective measures. One state opens dangerously while others seem more aware. Manzanita Beach belongs to its citizens. And yet a proprietor of rental homes, who lives in another state, is ready and willing to risk the community for personal wealth. These proprietors are armed with seemingly iron-clad contracts, where the customer is never refunded even if an act of God befalls them. The courts will be overwhelmed and the language in these contracts will be scrutinized for a long time to come. The issues may be complex legally but I would say they are anything but if viewed through the lens of compassion, integrity, and morality.
This is an unprecedented time - issues need to be viewed in a light befitting the new day we find ourselves in.
I guess it will ultimately up to us to choose .. Grace or Greed.
I pray that Greed loses.
Ann Joyce
Kirkland WA
