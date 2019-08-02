I feel obligated to talk about my positive experiences with V.A. healthcare, since there is so much negative stuff out there. I have a service connected disability, and ALL of my experiences with the former Choice Program, now Mission Act, have been outstanding. I have had two potentially life saving procedures and all necessary follow-up care using this program, and all it took was a telephone call to pre-authorize it. I have also gotten all my routine (and urgent) care here in Tillamook. All my meds are provided by the V.A. pharmacy at a very reasonable cost, and all necessary diagnostic and preventive procedures are provided as well. I even got a letter from the V.A. saying that they had no record of me having received an important vaccination, and urged me to get it. I then got it here in Tillamook, and they covered it. People who say this administration is not caring for veterans are dead wrong, and I’m living proof. It is clear to me that this President cares for veterans, and I am very grateful for it.
