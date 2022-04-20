With the library levy coming before us as voters in May, I have been thinking about why libraries have been of life-long importance to me.
My growing up years were on a farm in north-central Montana. As a family we put in long hours of work.
Reading was considered okay during leisure time, which was not often, and for years the only reading material in our home was the monthly “Successful Farming” magazine. It wasn’t until I was 8 that I made an exciting discovery. Our town (pop 1100 in the 1950’s) had a small library! It was tucked into a corner of a balcony in our community’s civic center building.
This little library and its helpful librarian, Mrs. Quinn, truly opened up the world to me and my friends. Recently a childhood friend, Sondra, said, “The library meant a lot. We didn’t have access to bookstores and even if there had been a nearby place where books were sold, we didn’t have the money to buy any. The library and reading books from there gave us experiences we otherwise would have missed.”
Living in Tillamook County, we are privileged to have access to books, other materials, services and special programs at the Tillamook Library and our 5 branches in Pacific City, Bay City, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach and Manzanita - all which are staffed by capable and helpful librarians.
Let’s make certain our libraries stay open for our children, for our young people and for all of us at whatever age we are in life.
Cheryl Hantke
Garibaldi
