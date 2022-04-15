A few days ago I was delivering LIBRARY YES lawn signs throughout the county to those who have requested one or several. When I got home I read an email from one of our library supporters. It read:
“Thank you so much for bringing us the sign and placing it for us, Tim. One of the key factors for us in choosing our home was the quality of the library. The current library was more than we expected. It is the heart of our community.”
This says it all. Please support renewing the operational library levy which expires this year. The levy amount will not increase.
Tim Josi - retired County Commissioner
