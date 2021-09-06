Brenda Charter’s letter to editor incorrectly focuses on the current requirement, that children must wear a mask, when out of their homes. Our government has been requiring health decisions for children for years, to help save their lives. Government requires children use seat belts, and being vaccinated to prevent the spread of childhood diseases. Teachers are required to report children’s heath issues to protect children. Around 40 years ago, I found out that Oregon law even has a requirement on outside air ventilation in schools. All to protect children health. This law may have been the result of the last pandemic. The governor is trying to protect your child’s heath and those people around your child. Do you trust your Doctor?
Ask them what you need to do to protect your self and your children. You do have the free choice to do that.
-Glyn Brice, Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.