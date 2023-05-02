Our children and staff deserve responsible board members to set policies that direct local education.
An ideal candidate would have knowledge of State laws and regulations, a history of support for public education, experience with business and community advocacy, prior service as an elected official, and expertise in adult and childhood social and behavioral health. Finding that one person would be a challenge, but finding several folks who together possess these qualities is possible. Re-electing current board members Kris Lachenmeier and Justin Aufdermauer and adding Dr. Danell Boggs and Samantha Spratt to the TSD #9 Board will provide the expertise it needs to set policies that will equip our students on their journey to adulthood.
