My sweet, loving cat Ruby was rescued from an abusive testing lab, so I’m proud that Oregon is one of about a dozen states that has a law promoting the adoption of cats and dogs from labs.
Not all animals are so lucky. Labs run by the federal government often kill dogs, cats and other animals at the end of experimentation, even when they are healthy enough to be adopted out. These innocent animals endure such pain throughout their short lives and are not given the chance for a happy ending.
Fortunately, a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators has introduced the Animal Freedom from Testing, Experimentation and Research (AFTER) Act (S. 1378) to require that federal agencies enact policies allowing for the retirement of animals no longer needed in government experimentation.
I urge Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden to cosponsor the AFTER Act and bring Oregon’s humane, homegrown lab animal adoption policy to the federal government.
-Kenia Goodman, Tillamook
