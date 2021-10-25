I am Pat Patterson at age 97 writing this letter to complain about the Tillamook County Transportation District. I with Bob Kenny, Jack Graves and other original founders of the District went door to door and the tax payers all pitched in and agreed to fund a COUNTY SPECIAL DISTRICT to bring public transporation to the citizens. At my age now I may still have my drivers license but I had been proud of the service from the local volunteers here in the South County who knew me and the other citizens and could provide affordable transporation with dial a ride van that was parked right here in Pacific City available for us local citizens. After the volunteers where gotten rid of things really did change but not for the better. I went to a board meeting by telephone a couple of years ago and asked for the volunteers to be kept and not forgotten as we did have people who actually did a good job and did not waste tax payer dollars caring about us in the South County, but now they are gone. And what is left here? We have buses that do not even go down our Sandlake Road but go with maybe 2 or 3 peole on them driving along the business sections of town. Sometimes we even see empty buses there. For a parking lot to keep it from being over crowded and to keep the businesses taken care of that is just fine.
But we are being forgotten as the local citizens who pay the tax dollars that were being spent carefully to take care of us.
We need a bus to travel down our road where the seniors like myself and other citizens who need regular transportation to serve US! The Sandlake Road does meet with highway 101. My suggestion is also to work with the Artichoke Farm Store with the big parking lot where a bus could turn around with the owners making an agreement for a bus stop there. I know widows and other seniors who live down here in my Sandlake Road neighborhood who are stuck without transporation and we need some help with more local citizens also raising their concerns.
Dial a Ride used to serve me as a former original Board Member. We had an agreement after serving the board for so many years to serve a former board member with transporation as I would grow older, but that does not seem to be honored. My daughter Dee actually complained to the management about how I was not being provided dial a ride services when it was an important thing to do. As a World War 2 Coast Guard Veteran serving here with Japan sending submarines along our coast line I was also the lat keeper of the Cape Meares Lighthouse when it was in operation. The National Archives of the nation came to Garibaldi and wanted me to come be interviewed and recorded to share my experiences. I had a ride from dial a ride scheduled to take me but I turned out to be sick that day, so we requested it be rescheduled for the following week. Instead of letting me know right away that it could not work out, we did not get the dial a ride to take me. Instead a friend had to drive to Sandlake Road from Netarts to get me and take me in his personal vehicle. My daughter Dee who is my caregiver living nextdoor called in to make a complaint. There was no apology. She and Larry Stephens attended a Board Meeting for Public Comment to complain as well. They asked for the District to send each of them a written public document to review that would be a complaint procedure back in May 2021. It is October 2021 and we have never received that either in the mail. We don’t have a computer at home, and we citizens are not ALL just on the internet, or reading Facebook for our information on a County Transporation District. We need our Tillamook County Transporation District to be more people to people, just like we were when I helped the original Friends of the Wave get a Board together after the local citizens passed a property tax.
Now at 97 years old and not wanting to drive my car much at this time in my life, I watch the dial a ride vans travel up and down Sandlake Road, but I don’t really see how they are going to be serving me at my own address. As an original 97 year old Friend of the Wave, I have stated my concerns here in this letter because my own duahgter never even got an apology.
-Pat Patterson, Original Board Member of TCTD 1998 to 2005
