I would like to point out to “why bother?” That the governor we have now, is the most hated governor in the United States for the second year in a row.
And this is because she is not interested in making Oregon a livable state, she cares not for the citizens that live here, and she does not represent them.
Unfortunately the Democrats in our legislature don’t represent us either, because under Kate Brown the Dems vote the way they are told or they suffer the consequences.
We are a heavily taxed state and I see no benefit at all to citizens for the money that we pay to live here.
Tina Kotek and her woke followers will be twice as bad as Gov. Brown.
One of the best things that we have in this county, our small farms, and our small local businesses, are being put out of business by legislation from our state Democrats.
I cannot call them leaders. As a former Democrat and now Independent, I would like to say I am tired of hearing about “Trump” for any reason at all in this conversation.
We are taking about electing a governor. Trump is what people say when they have nothing intelligent to add to the conversation.
I think Christine Drazen would offer more than ten times the leadership of Kate Brown, and I think Betsy Johnson is equally a good choice.
And boy does Oregon a really good leader to pull us out of the mess we are in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.