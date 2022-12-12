Over the last three years many of us were shocked into awareness of the heavy-handedness of unelected officials from such bureaucracies as the CDC, the NIH, and the Oregon Health Authority. This last week it became apparent that our local government is willing subvert our free market economy under a small council with 2 employees.
On November 30th, the Tillamook County Commissioners held a public hearing on Ordinance #88 Business License Fee for Unincorporated Tillamook County. This new fee for businesses outside of cities in the county was so vague in its language that it included definitions such as “‘Doing business’ means to engage in any activity in pursuit of profit, gain, livelihood or any other purpose [emphasis mine].” Worse still was the “Violations and Penalties” section of this ordinance included a “$600.00 for any one offense. . . Each day constituting a separate offence” and “Inspection and Right of Entry.” This means that individuals with home-based businesses believed to be in noncompliance could be forcibly entered by a warrant: Selling firewood or eggs without a license would become a risky business.
Why did the Board of Commissioners consider a hearing on this ordinance? That will have to be answered by the commissioners, but specifically Commissioner Bell. Commissioner Bell sits on the Economic Development Committee of Tillamook County that recommended this ordinance. Reviewing the minutes of the EDCTC back to 2020 reveals Commissioner Bell had primary role in the formation of this ordinance.
Bell did not work alone. Bill Sargent, County Counsel, stated during the public hearing that past commissioners refused to hold a hearing for this ordinance. How long has this ordinance been under consideration? That is unclear at this time, due to the amount of documentation that must be obtained and sorted through. What is clear is that in September 2020 Terre Cooper, EDCTC Director, presented this ordinance to the EDCTC Board for drafting.
Why all the concern about private individuals pursuing economic freedom through various means, many of which are already under multiple state and federal regulatory bodies? Why did Ordinance #88 give the EDCTC the ability to raise fees at any time and be solely responsible for approving licenses and violation fees? How much does the EDCTC need beyond its multiple grants and their $108,000 county budget? According to their website most of their accomplishments include sitting on other bureaucratic boards throughout the county and state and administering small business grants. So young men selling firewood and families selling a litter of puppies in a year need to fund EDCTC staff attendance of Zoom meetings?
Democracy may die in darkness, but economic security dies under the bureaucracy of unelected administrators. The response from the citizenry was sufficient to lay Ordinance #88 to rest temporarily, but it needs to be given a proper burial at sea. Forget a threatening China, communism just came to Tillamook County from the office of an administrator paid by us, rented from our community college.
