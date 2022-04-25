I write to you regarding the Transmission line to Oceanside. I appreciate your time and energy serving the People’s Utility District of Tillamook County. This transmission line project has been a long process and it’s coming down to Land and Rates both of which greatly affect the People of our county.
My name is Jesse Borough, I was borned and raised in Tillamook. I graduated High school in 2001. I love our community, we have something very special here, the People are community driven and come together to help a neighbor in need. This is rare to find in this world. People that have moved to Tillamook have told me that “ we are different, we are close knit.” That makes me smile with pride.
I would like to give you a couple examples of this that I have been involved with over the last couple of years.
September 7, 2020 The east winds hit Tillamook and the Pike fire became a threat to our forests. Instantly the people of Tillamook County stood up and took action. We united together to fight against the fire that threatened to destroy our forests, and our neighbors homes. Both men and women up on the mountain fighting the fire, ladies at the Kilchis grange organizing and cooking for firefighters and volunteers. I went to buy food for the kitchen with a $400 budget from family and friends. Within forty five minutes word got around I was on a shopping trip and my phone blew up. People were chipping $10, $20, $50. My budget went up to $2500 in minutes. This is the heart of hard working Tillamook People giving every little bit they can spare to help make a difference.
The money and messages didn’t stop there. After I got back to Kilchis Grange people still wanted to help, giving me more money. “Whatever they need Jesse here’s ten bucks.” I didn’t know what they needed, but I got connected quickly and started asking questions and networking. I told the community “bake your best dessert, and on Sunday we will auction it off live on Facebook.” Local businesses donated over $3000 worth of merchandise for this auction.
Forty eight deserts were auctioned. This auction was six hours long, why so long? Because the People kept buying the desserts and donating them back. The People were lined up at the door adding Fishing tour guides and local merchandise from their business to the auction. In these six hours our community raised over $23,000. This is where I took these funds and founded a 501-C3 called Pacific NW Fire Relief. This non-profit belongs to the People. In the past eighteen months this money has helped fire relief to communities across the state of Oregon, including our neighbors in Otis.
Fast forward to August of 2021, four people of our community decided to take action by bringing awareness about the crippling infrastructure of Highway 6 and all its numerous safety hazards, maintenance issues and lack of police presence. The efforts of these four people were able to get the attention of both local and state government, as well as ODOT.
In just eight months the people of Tillamook County united and brought elected officials together to find solutions. Since last August I have been working very closely with both our local and state government along with ODOT on the Tillamook County side, and just recently brought Washington County to the table. Our newly elected Rep. Suzanne Weber brought House Bill 4053 to the floor. I testified in favor of this bill, and I’m excited to announce it passed the house and senate unanimously and now is into law. Highway 6 is currently being studied to make one of our most traveled Highways safer and stronger.
These are two projects that I am very passionate about, and the success of both of these projects involved just a handful of the many fine people of Tillamook County.
These past 2 years Tillamook County has lost some wonderful men and women. There is so much uncertainty in the world we live in, so much division and hate. Talking with many people throughout the county, they have lost faith in the government, the electoral system.
I come to you and respectfully ask that you do not take a stand against the people, but stand for and with them. In the coming days, you have an enormous opportunity as the People’s elected officials to restore trust with the people of Tillamook County. Your actions will show people we can be divided, or UNITED and come together to accomplish great things for the common good.
The two mentioned projects just confirm the many decades of the people in Tillamook County are committed and capable of working with elected officials for an outcome that greatly benefits the community as a whole.
I plead with you to not take the small town charm and heart and pride from the most kindest, honest, hardworking, and the most giving people known throughout the state of Oregon. As elected Board of Directors each of you have the power and ability to lift up our county and restore HOPE to the People. That government and those we elect will listen, be fair, and will act upon the WILL of the people when they speak and bring valid solutions. I ask each of you for compassion for my neighbors and for my town. The town I take so much pride in.
Proud Mook,
Jesse Borough
