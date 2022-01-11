Considering that Tillamook County Board of Commissioners has continued their march toward authoritarian control of Tillamook County by:
Excluding those who cannot, or will not, wear masks under threat of arrest in order to merely address you in a public meeting;
Applying arbitrary, unconstitutional rules concerning speech of citizens during public comment;
Refusing to utilize meeting software that allows for virtual public comments;
Refusing to read public comments sent via email out loud at meetings, because it makes the county employees under pay from the citizen commenters “uncomfortable”; the citizens are left with very few means to redress their elected officials, the said commissioners, and therefore I am submitting this open letter to them.
While it was not unexpected in light of their past performance, I was somewhat surprised to see the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution placing Tillamook County in a state of emergency until June 2022 for COVID-19 without addressing of the negative aspects of such a resolution. Pray tell how is our county currently in an emergency from COVID-19? Isn’t the current variant (Omicron) the equivalent of the common cold? Besides given the transmissibility of the current variant and long-time understanding of herd immunity, wouldn’t everyone hope to get Omicron in order to develop immunity to the other more virulent COVID-19 variants? Besides aren’t the vulnerable potentially protected by a vaccine?
There is NO emergency in Tillamook County. In fact, all urgent matters are a result of you superseding your elected powers by taking unto yourselves power belonging to individuals and businesses. This is not to mention the dereliction of your duty on other matters, such as the condition of our county roads. All your adherence to Governor Brown’s unlawful, unscientific mandates has done nothing to stop the virus, but done much to damage the profitability of local businesses. The mandates have also subjected vulnerable persons to experimental medicines and social isolation leading to reduction in medical services, vaccine injury, unnecessary deaths, suicide and drug addiction. These tragedies are becoming your legacy.
I would ask the you immediately rescind this resolution, but if not please know many of the citizens of our county will continue to ignore your illegal seizure of power. Nor can you justify this action in order to receive more money for programs we do not want from the state of Oregon. You have no power except that granted to you by the people. As a voter that you were elected to represent, I do not consent to this resolution.
April Bailey
Beaver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.