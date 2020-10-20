I have some concern with the Neahkahnie school district’s decision to take advantage of the optional construction tax that the legislature granted to school districts in 2007. Of the 197 school districts in Oregon. Only 63 have chosen to burden their tax payers with this ever increasing tax/fee. I am certain you are aware, Neahkahnie school district is located in a retirement community. Very few people move into this district with the intention of raising families. So logic tells us that the vast majority of property owners will never send children to public school. I certainly understand that schools need adequate funding. And I am not opposed to funding public schools. I just don’t believe that the Neahkahnie district fits into the category of school districts that the legislature intended to help. I am considering starting a petition drive that would ask the school district to eliminate the practice of collecting fees from every person that requests a building permit in this district. In my opinion this tax/fee drives up the cost of housing at a time when many cannot even afford a home or their monthly rent. I also believe this tax/fee has the potential to hurt our local economy. We will never know how many potential property owners have chosen to build elsewhere when they have learned about this tax/fee. And as we all know. Every time a new structure is built, it generates additional revenue for the district. Which makes me ask, why is this tax/fee needed? Perhaps better long term planning by the school board is the best way to address funding issues. Rather than placing additional financial burden on property owners.
Jeff Schlip
Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.