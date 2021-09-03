As the one-year anniversary of the Pike Road Fire approaches, our thoughts return to the incredible individuals (too numerous to mention) and organizations who saved our home at 8335 Pike Road. Words cannot express our gratitude to the fire departments in the Tillamook area (Tillamook, Bay City, Garibaldi, Nehalem, and Nestucca), South Fork Detention Center, Tillamook Sheriff’s Department, Tillamook Department of Forestry and the numerous loggers, truckers, farmers, and volunteers as well as the various businesses that provided for the firefighters and the evacuees. Apologies to those we have failed to mention.
Having lived through this fire event, we can’t help but wonder what plans and improvements Pacific Power has put in place to avoid and/or mitigate another fire caused by the drought, dry conditions, dangerously low humidity (between 6-10 %) and strong, erratic easterly winds that triggered the failure of their equipment. These conditions, we believe, were self-evident and well-known beforehand. Without the tireless efforts of those mentioned above, the Pike Road Fire could easily have spread and turned into a larger catastrophe for other homes in the area.
Again, we remain grateful for the efforts of the entire Tillamook community.
-Vince and Helen Welch, Bay City
