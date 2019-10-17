I wake as the cold, icy hand of fear, dread and anxiety grasp the very center of my heart, its long, sharp nails making deep reddish blue indents in my skin.
“Where am I? Where am I supposed to be? Who am I supposed to be today?” There’s no alarm in the woods. The beautiful trees don’t charge anything but the air at times. If we don’t charge our phones while driving to town to find a home, they die overnight, and we have no way of knowing the time. The date, or if anyone is calling to let us know we can come in from the cold woods and live in a real home.
I always thought homeless people were just plain lazy, drug addicted alcoholics with no drive or ambition. Maybe they were functioning at the top of their ancestor’s lifestyles. Maybe its totally accepted where they’re from, within their family dynamics.
But not mine.
Being homeless was never a seriously considered option for us. We came close after I began to recover from a 3-month long coma, but I put myself through college for 5 years so that my Children and their Children, and me, would never experience homelessness.
And yet here we are.
No water, no electric. No rent but we’re so far out in the woods, it takes nearly $20 per day in gas for each of us; Mom going to work at her two jobs, GrandMa taking the Kids to school, or to get food, or to make phone calls in the hope of hearing those words, “Would you like to move into your home today?”
I, Grandma, was promised an apartment and the phone calls and documents went flying back and forth for 2 or 3 weeks and then nothing. Nobody called me anymore. Nobody would talk to me even! On Tuesday of the week before I was to move, that following Friday, I called for directions and it took 20 minutes and being transferred a few times before someone would talk to me. I was told they had given the apartment to someone else. But nobody told me.
My daughter had given her notice at work and at her apartment, so I didn’t have to move to a new state all alone. Looking back, I am so grateful she did! I have no idea where I would have gone for the 4 months it took to find a home here. My Daughter has 3 young Children that we brought along. One of them turned a year old while we were “camping” as we generously call it.
We were rained on, we were nearly robbed of our RV while several miles out of cell, yelling, hearing or walking to the police station range. We realized how seriously vulnerable we were. We could have been seriously harmed and nobody would have even known we were missing for quite some time.
Nobody would have even known.
Pamela Hovland
Nehalem
(0) comments
